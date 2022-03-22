Final Stage of Agreement in Vienna in Sight – Iran FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed optimism that an eventual agreement in the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA is close, reiterating the need for the US to show goodwill in practice.

In a telephone conversation on Monday night, Amir Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hossein discussed various issues, from the Vienna talks to the developments in Ukraine.

Congratulating the top Iraqi diplomat on the occasion of Nowruz, the top Iranian diplomat reviewed different areas of ties, particularly the bilateral relations.

He also outlined Tehran’s viewpoint regarding a delay in holding a new round of negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

On the Vienna talks about the removal of sanctions, Amir Abdollahian said the parties to the negotiations are close to finalizing a deal.

He added that Iran has offered some initiatives to the US through the EU coordinator regarding the highly important remaining issues.

Amir Abdollahian said the onus is now on the US side to show its alleged good faith, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“We are determined to reach a good, robust and lasting deal,” he noted, saying Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Baqeri is in constant touch with EU coordinator Enrique Mora.

Amir Abdollahian finally pointed to the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] in Pakistan and called on the body to focus on the issues that help strengthen solidarity and unity among the Muslims.