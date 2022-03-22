No Script

Lebanese President: Resisting the Occupation is Not Terrorism

By Staff

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asserted that resisting the occupation is not terrorism, pointing to that Hezbollah, which is composed of the Lebanese people and which liberated South Lebanon from the ‘Israeli’ occupation, doesn’t have any influence on the country’s internal security situation.

In comments to the Italian “La Republica” Newspaper, Aoun explained that some parts of Lebanese and Syrian territories are still occupied by the Zionist entity.

“I know that the Pope will make an initiative to help Lebanon, and Italy can support the Lebanese sides to meet and agree on a solution,” Aoun added.

With respect to the Beirut Port blast, the Lebanese president underscored that justice will be served, adding that “We seek to implement the expanded administrative decentralization until reaching the best implementation of the constitution.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aoun warned that the threats of the conflict in Ukraine are inclusive and the sole solution is peace, which is best achieved through UN-led negotiations.

