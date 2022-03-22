No Script

Palestine Muslim World’s Top Priority - Tehran

By Staff, agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, who has participated in a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], described the issue of Palestine as the Muslim world’s main priority.

“Pleased to represent Iran in 48th OIC FMs meeting in Pakistan,” Khatibzadeh said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Palestine is & will remain top priority of Muslim world & no one can compromise on the cause with the apartheid regime of ‘Israel’,” he added.

“From Yemen to Afghanistan, the Islamic world's unity is the key to address the crises,” Khatibzadeh noted.

The 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off in Islamabad on Tuesday under the theme “building partnerships for unity, justice and development.”

