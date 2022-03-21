Seven Years of Saudi War, Yemeni Defiance: Resistance Spokesman Vows Striking Capitals, Key Vital Facilities

By Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a press briefing on Monday the outcome of seven years of steadfastness and unwavering in face of the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen.

Brigadier General Saree highly appreciated the popular steadfastness, support, and backing of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees, reiterating that the Yemenis stood unwavering for seven years entirely and will remain steadfast until achieving freedom and independence.

“Nobody expected that this dignified people would remain unwavering for this extent, and this is why we find the enemy unwilling to hear that it is suffering and defeated as we enter the 8th year of aggression,” Saree said.

He later emphasized that the battle is a one for dignity where there is no place but for the free and honorable people, and there is no voice but that of freedom and independence.

Yemen has been subjected to the most heinous brutal attack by the US using its tools that dedicated its money to kill the Yemeni people, occupy their lands, and harm their dignity, Saree said, adding that “The Yemeni people were surprised on March 26th, 2015 by an inclusive land, air, and aerial military offensive, and shutting airspace, and a blockade without any reason or notice.”

The unprecedented pace of aggression prevented the Yemeni Armed Forces from monitoring the huge number of attacks, the spokesman said, pointing to that tens of thousands of different kinds of bombs hit Yemeni villages and cities, in addition to causing the martyrdom and injury of tens of thousands, as well as damaging Yemeni houses on the heads of their residents.

Saree also pointed to that the total number of strikes observed by the Armed Forces was 274243 strikes, explaining that such criminal attacks caused the martyrdom and injury of tens of thousands of Yemenis, in addition to destroying private and public properties, not to mention that most of the crimes are documented by photos and videos.

“We won’t forget the scenes of the heinous massacres, the scenes of our children being removed from under rubble, and the scenes of our women; we won’t forget the horrible crimes.”

Saree went on to say that the criminal coalition of aggression used over the seven past years internationally-prohibited weapons, which is documented, and the Saudi and Emirati enemies dedicated hundreds of billions of dollars to kill our people in favor of the US enemy, also considering that the enemy today claims to be keen on Yemen and peace there while has been over seven years tearing Yemen apart, destroying it, and killing its people.

The Yemeni resistance spokesman further underscored that those keen on the people of Yemen have to lift their hands and stop their interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.

He also stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces, as well as the Yemeni people, are defending themselves against the criminal killing machine, and are practicing one of their legitimate rights to defend their nation.

Moreover, Saree explained that the Armed Forces carried out the battle of confronting the aggression with more than 13208 military operations, 6681 of which were offensives, while 6527 others were of confronting and thwarting the enemy’s offensive attempts, during which the Armed Forces scored qualitative achievements witnessed by everybody following up on the field developments.

“While our enemies where receiving support from the US, the UK, and the conspiring world, our leader and resistance fighters were receiving support from Allah,” Saree underlined, adding that “Our trust in Allah is high and unshaken; and as we confronted earlier conspiracies, attacks, and inclusive military escalation, we will confront any new escalation with belief and determination.”

The military spokesman also listed all of the famous operations carried out over the past years, in which he stressed that they liberated large swathes of land where the enemy was positioned, inflicting heavy humanitarian losses, destroying hundreds of equipment, and gaining huge amounts of weapons. Saree also noted that 10518 operations are documented with footage.

Additionally, the monitored number of casualties inflicted on the enemy’s side was more than 253693 either killed or injured, while more than 17397 various kinds of vehicles were destroyed. “The Rocketry Force scored 1826 operation, 1237 of which targeted the enemy’s gatherings inside Yemeni territories, while 589 others targeted the Saudi and Emirati depths. However, the Propelled Air Force carried out 2176 operations inside Yemen and 953 operations in the depths of the countries of aggression.”

Saree underscored that “The Rocketry Force now depends by 100% on Yemeni expertise, and it possesses a strategic stockpile that it is enhancing on a daily basis to be a defensive guarantor for our people.”

Over the past year, Saree said, the Propelled Air Force expanded the circle of its reconnaissance operations to include all Saudi and Emirati territories, emphasizing that the reconnaissance missions also included the Arab Sea and the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandib Strait, and will soon reach farther areas.

According to the spokesman, the Armed Forces witnessed amid the war and the blockade qualitative rises on the level of the internal infrastructure. He also stressed that the Yemeni people will keep defending their land, sovereignty, and independence no matter the expenses, adding that the Armed Forces are about to test new qualitative weapons that will be deployed in the battlefield in the future.

Saree reiterated that the eighth year will witness new qualitative operations: “The enemy has to expect more qualitative operations that might include new targets among which are the capitals of the countries of aggression and their most vital facilities.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces won’t remain hand-folded while watching the repercussions of the crime of the siege that is targeting the livelihood of the Yemeni people, Saree concluded, assuring that the forces have prepared themselves for new qualitative military operations in the course of breaking the siege.