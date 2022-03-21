No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Boeing 737 Crashes in South China, 133 Passengers on Board – Reports

Boeing 737 Crashes in South China, 133 Passengers on Board – Reports
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese state media outlet CCTV news reported on Monday that a Boeing 737 passenger plane has been involved in an accident in a mountain range in Guangxi, South China.

Preliminary reports suggested that 133 people were on board, and rescue efforts were underway.

The plane is believed to have suffered an accident and a fire has been reported.

It is not currently known how many people are injured or if there are fatalities.

Unverified footage reportedly showing the downed aircraft was circulating on social media but it has not yet been confirmed if that is the affected Boeing plane.

China boeing

Comments

  1. Related News
Boeing 737 Crashes in South China, 133 Passengers on Board – Reports

Boeing 737 Crashes in South China, 133 Passengers on Board – Reports

13 hours ago
Yemeni Resistance Launches Multiple Retaliatory Strikes inside Saudi Depth

Yemeni Resistance Launches Multiple Retaliatory Strikes inside Saudi Depth

15 hours ago
Imam Khamenei’s Nowruz Speech: Defeat of US ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy Last Year’s Sweetest Event

Imam Khamenei’s Nowruz Speech: Defeat of US ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy Last Year’s Sweetest Event

15 hours ago
Yemenis Protest Saudi Continuous Siege

Yemenis Protest Saudi Continuous Siege

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-03-2022 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot