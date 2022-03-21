- Home
Boeing 737 Crashes in South China, 133 Passengers on Board – Reports
access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Chinese state media outlet CCTV news reported on Monday that a Boeing 737 passenger plane has been involved in an accident in a mountain range in Guangxi, South China.
Preliminary reports suggested that 133 people were on board, and rescue efforts were underway.
The plane is believed to have suffered an accident and a fire has been reported.
It is not currently known how many people are injured or if there are fatalities.
Unverified footage reportedly showing the downed aircraft was circulating on social media but it has not yet been confirmed if that is the affected Boeing plane.
