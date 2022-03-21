No Script

Ukrainians Told to Shelter after Ammonia ’Leak’ at Chemical Factory

Ukrainians Told to Shelter after Ammonia 'Leak' at Chemical Factory
13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies   

Residents of the northern Ukrainian town of Novoselytsya should seek shelter after an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical factory, an official said Monday, as intense fighting with Russian forces in the area continues.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said there had been an "ammonia leakage" at the Sumykhimprom facility, affecting an area within 2.5 kilometers of the plant, which produces fertilizers.

The extent and cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but residents were told to seek refuge in basements or on lower levels of buildings to avoid exposure.

"Ammonia is lighter than air, therefore shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection," Zhyvytsky said in a Telegram message.

He added that emergency crews were at the scene and prevailing winds meant the nearby city of Sumy — with a population of around 250,000 — was not under immediate threat.

According to Sumykhimprom's website the facility produces a range of chemical fertilizers.

Sumy, about 350 kilometers east of Kyiv, has experienced weeks of heavy fighting.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said late Sunday that "nationalists" had "mined" ammonia and chlorine storage facilities at Sumykhimprom "with the aim of mass poisoning of residents of the Sumy region, in case of entry into the city of units of the Russian Armed Forces."

