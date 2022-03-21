Yemeni Resistance Launches Multiple Retaliatory Strikes inside Saudi Depth

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, launched fresh retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia, including one on a facility run by oil company Aramco in the strategic Jizan region, in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s ongoing military aggression and all-out blockade against the war-torn Arab country.

The official Saudi Press Agency, citing a statement by the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, said early on Sunday that attacks targeted a water desalination plant in the city of al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco facility in Jizan, a power station in the southern Dhahran al-Janub city, and a gas facility in Khamis Mushait.

State-run al-Ekhbariya television news network later quoted the coalition as claiming it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that struck the economic facilities.

The coalition also alleged to have foiled a strike on an Aramco Liquefied Natural Gas [LNG] facility in the Saudi city of Yanbu, the TV channel added.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree later confirmed the operations, saying Yemeni troops carried out a large-scale offensive, dubbed Operation “Breaking the Siege II,” against a number of vital and sensitive targets deep inside Saudi Arabia, using domestically-developed ballistic and cruise missiles as well as combat drones.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Sanaa on Sunday, Brigadier General Saree stated that the Yemeni troops and their allies pounded the facilities of Aramco Company in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in addition to several important sites in the cities of Yanbu, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jizan, Samtah and Dhahran al-Janub.

“God willing, Yemeni armed forces will carry on special military operations to break the brutal siege. The strikes will be against critical and sensitive targets, which the enemy would never imagine,” Saree pointed out.

He also highlighted that Yemeni armed forces have the complete coordinates of vital targets deep inside Saudi Arabia, adding they could come under attack at any time.

“The Yemeni army warns the criminal enemy of the consequences of its oppressive siege on the country's economic facilities and projects. Yemeni armed forces have always declared they will hit the strategic and sensitive facilities of the Saudi-led coalition’s member states as long as the siege persists.”

Saudi Arabia has launched a new round of airstrikes against various areas across Yemen.

Saudi jets carried out four air raids against the Rahabah district in Yemen’s central province of Marib on Saturday evening, the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network said.

Three aerial assaults also hit the Abs district and another targeted the Harad district in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah. There were no immediate reports of casualties or extent of damage.

Two civilians also lost their lives when Saudi artillery units pounded a residential area in the Shadaa district of Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led military coalition's soldiers and their mercenaries have breached a truce deal for the western coastal province of Hudaydah 132 times in the last 24 hours.

Citing an unnamed source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, al-Masirah TV reported that the violations included reconnaissance flights over various districts, 31 counts of artillery shelling and 92 shooting incidents.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The objective was to bring back to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well short of all of its goals, despite killing hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.