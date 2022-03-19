No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia Fires Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine

Russia Fires Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine
folder_openRussia access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

 

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian military announced Saturday that it had used its state-of-the-art Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to destroy an arms depot near the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine.

The strike with the air-launched missile system took place on Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.

It targeted “a large underground depot of missiles and aerial munitions of the Ukrainian forces” in the village of Deliatyn,” he added.

Kinzhal, which means ‘dagger’ in English, was used by the Russian military for the first time since the start of the Ukrainian conflict on February 24.

Those munitions are said to be able to penetrate any existing air defenses by traveling at a whopping speed of up to Mach 10 and constantly maneuvering during their flight.

Kinzhal missiles are carried by MiG-31K supersonic interceptor aircraft, which NATO calls ‘Foxhound’.

We had no other choice, we managed to disrupt the anti-Russian project of the West

Russia ukraine moscow

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia Fires Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine

Russia Fires Hypersonic Missiles in Ukraine

7 hours ago
Moscow Wants Security Guarantees That Will Be Common for Russia, Ukraine, All of Europe - Lavrov

Moscow Wants Security Guarantees That Will Be Common for Russia, Ukraine, All of Europe - Lavrov

one day ago
Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

one day ago
Russia Warns US: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

Russia Warns US: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 19-03-2022 Hour: 02:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot