New Heroic Stab Op in Al-Quds

New Heroic Stab Op in Al-Quds
7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” settler was wounded in a stabbing operation in occupied Al Quds.

“Israeli” media said the 35-year-old settler is lightly wounded, while the alleged 20-year-old Palestinian suspect who carried out the operation is in serious condition after Israeli occupation forces opened fire at him.

In the same context, the Hamas movement blessed the operation in Al-Quds, stressing that it is evidence of the rise of the act of resistance in all occupied Palestinian cities.

The movement's Spokesperson Hazim Qassem emphasized that occupied Al-Quds will continue to fight until it reaches freedom and expel its occupiers.

He also considered that the spirit of sacrifice is the guarantee of the revolution's victory over the Israeli occupation.

For its part, the Palestinian Resistance Committees hailed the operation and affirmed that resistance operations in Al-Quds, the West Bank, and the occupied Palestinian territories will not stop.

