No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine
folder_openRussia access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russia called for holding a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday on US biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said “Moscow called for holding an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on US biological laboratories in Ukraine on March 18.”

Nebenzia added that Russia had canceled the UN Security Council’s vote on its humanitarian resolution on Ukraine at the present time, pointing out that the West is forcing its followers not to support the resolution.

Nebenzia stated that delegations at the United Nations are exerting pressure by the West, including economic blackmail, for not supporting the Russian draft resolution.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates UnitedNations BiologicalWeapons

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

Russia Calls for a Security Council Meeting On US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

one hour ago
Russia Warns US: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

Russia Warns US: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

3 hours ago
Medvedev: West Seeks To Weaken Russia, We’ll Continue To Fight 

Medvedev: West Seeks To Weaken Russia, We’ll Continue To Fight 

23 hours ago
Russia: Diseases Spread to Humans Through Bats Studied in Kharkov under US Control 

Russia: Diseases Spread to Humans Through Bats Studied in Kharkov under US Control 

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-03-2022 Hour: 01:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot