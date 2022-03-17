Medvedev: West Seeks To Weaken Russia, We’ll Continue To Fight

By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused the West of waging hybrid warfare against his country due to the long-standing tradition of Russophobia.

He stated that despite enormous pressure, Moscow will defend its vision of the world order.

“The frenzied Russophobia of the West, apparently, will never reach the bottom. The expansion of NATO to our borders, the economic and information war unleashed against our country on all fronts, endless threats and intimidation, the fierce persecution of our citizens abroad. All this is the reason for the extreme aggravation of the international situation that the whole world is experiencing these days,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

The senior official also accused Western leaders of double standards and hypocrisy, calling their policies towards Moscow immoral and criminal. “We sincerely strived to have a good relationship with them,” he said.

Medvedev added that Russia has been lied to and taken advantage of for many decades. “The foundation for this rabid hatred towards Russia has been laid by the United States and its satellites throughout the entire thirty years of the new Russian state’s existence. It’s just that for a long time it was masked by the hypocritical white-toothed smiles of politicians and diplomats who said one thing and did something completely different. Simply put, they brazenly lied to us for the sake of their own interests.”

According to the former president, the reason for the ever-growing anti-Russian sentiment is that Moscow has become a strong power in the world, capable of standing up for its interests and protecting its citizens abroad. He also believes the West wants to “make [Russia] weak and completely submissive. Better yet, tear it apart.”

“We will continue to fight for the world order that suits the Russian Federation and our citizens. In which there is no place for Nazis, historical lies, or genocide. Moral strength and historical truth, as before, are on our side!”