IRG Warned Kurdistan Ahead of Strike, Vows Similar Responses If Attacks Repeated

By Staff

Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif announced that Iran's ambassador to Iraq said that Kurdistan region was repeatedly warned about the headquarters we hit, in addition to two other sites.

Brigadier General Sharif explained that the Zionists themselves have declared that the drone, which flied over Kermanshah base, was directed from their sites in Erbil, underscoring that it is Iran’s natural right to destroy the building from which an attack against our security was launched.

This is a red line, General Sharif emphasized, warning that “hadn’t Iraqi officials acted to remove the other headquarters, and had Iran’s security been targeted [again] from that region, we will not hesitate to respond.”

The IRG has fired ten homegrown missiles with pinpoint accuracy in the attack on a strategic center of Zionists in Erbil in the wee hours of Sunday.

The IRG has used Fateh-class missiles in the operation, including the Fateh-110 missiles, an informed source said.

“The center hit by the missiles was a place where a remarkable number of Zionists gathered, and considering the number of people present in that base, the likelihood of the [Zionist] regime’s human toll is very high,” the source added.