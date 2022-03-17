Yemeni Forces Liberated Over 20km Square of Land in Hajjah Province

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni army troops and fighters from Popular Committees cleared 26km2 of terrain in Hajjah Province of Saudi-backed militias.

The media office of Yemen's Operations Command Center broadcast scenes from a large-scale military operation conducted in Bani Hassan and Hayran in Hajjah on Wednesday, according to al-Masirah television network.

The report said the Yemeni forces took control of 11 villages, including al-Thahr, al-Okashia, al-Naqrama, al-Manjoura, al-Fondoq, al-Baydaa, and al-Shabakah, as well as scores of Saudi-backed militants' and Sudanese mercenaries' positions in Bani Hassan and Hayran, covering a total area of about 26km2.

The report did not identify when the offensive occurred.

During the operation, more than 200 militants and mercenaries were killed or injured, with the remainder fleeing the region. Their military equipment was also taken by Yemeni soldiers.

The military victory came as Saudi jets carried out dozens of bombings in Yemen to support the terrorists and obstruct the development of Yemeni forces.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies – including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] – launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015. The war was meant to eliminate Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement and reinstall a former regime.

The conflict, accompanied by a tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, but has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people.

The Saudi-led coalition has been preventing fuel shipments from reaching Yemen, while looting the impoverished nation’s resources.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.