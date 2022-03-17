No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia: Diseases Spread to Humans Through Bats Studied in Kharkov under US Control 

Russia: Diseases Spread to Humans Through Bats Studied in Kharkov under US Control 
folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov revealed on Thursday that “A secret project to study the ways bats can transmit diseases to humans has been carried out under US control at a laboratory in Kharkov, Ukraine for many years.”

"I want to emphasize that according to the documents, these studies [on the ways bats transmit diseases to humans] have been carried out in Kharkov on a systematic basis and under the direct supervision of specialists from the United States for many years," Konashenkov told reporters.

He further added: “The Russian defense ministry continues to study documents received from employees of Ukrainian laboratories on the implementation of biological warfare programs by the United States and its NATO allies on the territory of Ukraine.”

As part of the project, the Kharkiv State Veterinary Academy studied wild birds as vectors for the transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza, he said, adding that the conditions were assessed under which the transfer processes can become unmanageable, cause economic damage, and create food security risks.

The spokesman noted that the ministry will present new documents on the export of a large amount of human biomaterials from Ukraine to the UK and other European countries in the near future.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia: Diseases Spread to Humans Through Bats Studied in Kharkov under US Control 

Russia: Diseases Spread to Humans Through Bats Studied in Kharkov under US Control 

2 hours ago
Russia Promises More Docs on Ukraine Biolabs

Russia Promises More Docs on Ukraine Biolabs

2 hours ago
Russia Slams Biden’s “War Criminal” Comment on Putin

Russia Slams Biden’s “War Criminal” Comment on Putin

5 hours ago
Putin: Western ‘Economic Blitzkrieg’ Doomed To Failure

Putin: Western ‘Economic Blitzkrieg’ Doomed To Failure

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-03-2022 Hour: 02:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot