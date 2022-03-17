- Home
Washington Considering Removing IRG from ‘Terror’ List - Report
By Staff, Agencies
The United States is considering removing Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] from its so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist, the Axios site reported on Wednesday, as Washington and Tehran appear close to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
The site, which quotes ‘Israeli’ and American sources, specifies however that such a decision would not be directly linked to the nuclear agreement.
According to Axios, former US vice president Mike Pence raised the possibility with Zionist officials during a visit earlier this month. But the White House told Tel Aviv that the idea was briefly considered and then discarded.
Donald Trump’s administration designated the IRG as a ‘terrorist’ organization back in 2019.
The site also reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may visit the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories next week, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
This trip could take place before or after Blinken's visit to Brussels on March 24, but the timetable could still change depending on the evolution of the situation in Ukraine.
