By Staff

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

“Once a scholar dies, a gap in Islam is created that won’t be filled until the Day of Resurrection.” ~ Imam Jaafar Sadiq [AS]

The Muslim world and religious schools were saddened by the demise of religious cleric and divine scholar Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani. He was a religious scholar who spent his honorable life serving Islam and religious schools by his lessons, guidance, and instructions which helped scholars and the nobles, as well as all the people of knowledge. He had also clear stances in protecting and defending the followers of the authentic Mohammadan Islam.

The late cleric had had distinguished meetings on several occasions with Hezbollah officials and leaders, in which he continuously supported the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, and its pious and jihadi path.

Hezbollah mourns this prominent scholar and expresses the warmest condolences on his demise to our Imam of the time and the notable scholars, as well as the beloved leader, Imam Khamenei, his respected family, students, admirers, and all religious scholars, especially in the holy city of Qom.

May his soul rest in peace, along with his pure ancestors next to the Messenger of Allah [PBUH] and his household.