Yemen Warns: ‘Very Sensitive Targets’ to Be Attacked in UAE over Attempts to Starve Yemenis

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Yemeni official warned there will be attacks targeting “very sensitive” positions inside the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a “deliberate” campaign to starve the Yemeni people.

Referring to an ongoing siege imposed on Yemen by a Saudi-led military coalition, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, told al-Mayadeen network that there are “deliberate” attempts to starve the Yemeni people, which “the United Nations is covering up.”

But “We will not stay idly by,” al-Houthi warned.

His remarks come as UN agencies cautioned on Monday that Yemen’s dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe.”

The senior official further stressed that the Yemeni forces can allow the ships to dock at al-Hudaydah port, but “these issues are awaiting instructions from the leadership.”

Al-Houthi did not rule out that “Dubai and Abu Dhabi would be in the crosshairs of” the Yemeni retaliatory attacks.

“We have the ability to hit very sensitive targets,” he said, adding that any related decision depends on the assessment made by the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, the head of the Supreme Political Council, and Yemen’s Defense Ministry.

Al-Houthi also accused the US of leading the aggression on Yemen.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Yemeni official advised “‘Israel’ to refrain from committing any harmful acts against the Yemeni people, otherwise very sensitive targets inside [the occupied territories] would be targeted.”

Earlier on Monday, Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the economic war waged on Yemen aims to “torture the Yemeni people and raise the level of their suffering.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies — including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] — launched a brutal war against Yemen in March 2015. The war was meant to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall a former regime.

Amid the ongoing war, the Saudi-led coalition has been preventing fuel shipments from reaching Yemen while looting the impoverished nation’s resources.

In retaliation, the Yemeni armed forces have intensified their operations against the aggressors and conducted several rounds of counterstrikes against Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent months.

Last week, the Yemeni armed forces conducted drone attacks on several targets deep inside Saudi Arabia.