Russian MoD: Armed Forces Take Full Control of Kherson Region

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian armed forces have taken full control of the entire territory of Kherson region during the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry stated during a daily briefing on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson for the ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, units of Donetsk People's Republic [DPR] troops continue offensive operations and managed to break through the defenses of Ukrainian nationalists. They took control of the settlement of Panteleimonovka in Donetsk region.

Konashenkov also revealed that Russian paratroopers have seized 10 US-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems after capturing a forpost of nationalists and foreign mercenaries. Furthermore, all the foreign weapons seized by the Russian forces are being transferred to the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Militia, Konashenkov stressed.

"In total, over the past day, the aviation and air defense systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down 16 air targets: one Su-24 and Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, one Mi-8 helicopter and thirteen Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including six Bayraktar TB-2", he said.

The defense ministry spokesman also announced that three hangars with four Ukrainian Su-25s and six helicopters have been destroyed at a military airport. Since the launch of the special military operation on 24 February, the Russian military has destroyed a total of 156 drones, 1306 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 127 multiple launch rocket systems [MLRS], 471 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,054 units of special military vehicles, Konashenkov stated.

Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.