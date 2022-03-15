Iranian FM: Vienna Talks Not Stalled

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister dismissed any standstill in the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, saying there is a short break in the talks as Iran keeps the efforts to reach a good and robust agreement.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Albusaidi talked about the bilateral ties, regional and international developments, the Vienna talks, and the Ukraine crisis.

Amir Abdollahian said the process of talks in Vienna has not stopped and that there is just a short hiatus in the negotiations in coordination with the EU coordinator.

He noted that Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna is diligently continuing efforts to reach a good, robust and lasting deal.

The resolution of the remaining issues which are red lines for Iran is contingent on the will of the US side and its decision to avoid wasting time, Amir Abdollahian stated.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that Iran is quite serious about reaching a good, reliable and lasting deal, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister hailed the positive relations between the two countries and spoke about some bilateral issues.

Albusaidi thanked Iran for its logical stances, saying the Sultanate of Oman always believes in talks and dialogue for the purpose of resolving various crises and moves on the path of peace.

The Omani foreign minister also expressed hope that the two countries would soon finalize their agreements and make them operational.

Albusaidi also spoke of the Vienna talks, expressed hope that a deal would finally be reached, and said such an agreement will be in the interest of all sides and the region.

The two top diplomats also underlined the need to continue their consultations over different issues.