“Israel” Declares State of Emergency as Websites Go Offline in Large-Scale Cyberattack

By Staff, Agencies

Multiple “Israeli” regime websites went down on Monday evening in what the “Israeli” entity sources claim is the largest cyberattack in their history, according to statements given to Haaretz.

The entity’s ministries of health, justice, welfare, interior, and the Prime Minister’s Office were all hit by this attack. Even the site for the organization responsible for cybersecurity was subject to this attack.

The website for Mossad also notably came under attack.

Haaretz also reported that their sources believe this attack was the work of a state actor or large organization, although they did not yet figure out who is responsible.

According to The Cradle, Telegram channels believed to be associated with the IRG made a post with a single word “surprise” repeated in Farsi, English, and Hebrew. However, as of now Iran has not officially claimed responsibility for the event.

The “Israeli” entity has declared a state of emergency in order to determine if the attacks extended beyond public websites into secure websites as well as infrastructure such as electric and water systems.

“Israeli” military establishment sources reported that all websites with the .gov.il domain extension were affected by this cyberattack.

The entity’s National Cyber Directorate said that "the attack was aimed at government and non-security websites, and especially not at public computer systems as for now."

According to estimates, the websites were targeted by a DDoS attack, which disrupts a website's normal traffic by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of internet traffic.

DDoS [distributed denial-of-service] attacks are considered quite basic and don't pose a risk of sensitive information leaking.

The attack lasted for a little longer than an hour and all websites were back online.