Diplomat: Biolabs in Ukraine Pose Threat to All Europe, Not Just Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Biolaboratories in Ukraine pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department said, according to Sputnik.

"As for biolaboratories on Ukraine's territory, they pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe. Conducting Russia's special operation in Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at stopping this threat," Polishchuk said.

As part of the special operation launched in Ukraine on 24 February, the Russian armed forces had found 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine, which were fulfilling orders from the US War Department and possibly involved in biological weapons production.

Last week, the Russian defense ministry unveiled new findings after analyzing documents obtained from experts from Ukrainian biolaboratories. According to the information, Washington spent over $200 million to study pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine and possibility of transmission of African swine fever and anthrax through these animals.