No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Islamic Awakening Assembly Slams Brazen Saudi Mass Execution 

Islamic Awakening Assembly Slams Brazen Saudi Mass Execution 
folder_openIran access_time 18 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemned the mass execution of people, including Shiite adolescents, in Saudi Arabia, denouncing the muted response from international organizations and the so-called advocates of human rights.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati condemned Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 oppressed and Muslims people, including Shiite adolescents.

“Such a brazen massacre lays bare the true face of the Saudi statesmen,” he stated, adding that “he horrific crime will go down in history.”

Velayati further described the mass execution as a proof of the fake support for human rights voiced by those who ordered and perpetrated the crime.

In parallel, he denounced the silence of the international organizations and the so-called human rights institutions on the Saudi mass execution and the other crimes against the regional Muslim nations, such as in Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Velayati called for Muslim unity against such inhumane measures.

Iran ali akbar velayati SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Islamic Awakening Assembly Slams Brazen Saudi Mass Execution 

Islamic Awakening Assembly Slams Brazen Saudi Mass Execution 

18 minutes ago
Iran Decries Saudi Mass Executions of Activists

Iran Decries Saudi Mass Executions of Activists

one hour ago
Iran Uses Field, Diplomacy ’Proportionally’ To Protect National Interests - Shamkhani

Iran Uses Field, Diplomacy ’Proportionally’ To Protect National Interests - Shamkhani

2 hours ago
IRG Warns ‘Israel’ After Retaliatory Strike on Mossad Bases In Erbil

IRG Warns ‘Israel’ After Retaliatory Strike on Mossad Bases In Erbil

2 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-03-2022 Hour: 11:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot