- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Islamic Awakening Assembly Slams Brazen Saudi Mass Execution
By Staff, Agencies
The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemned the mass execution of people, including Shiite adolescents, in Saudi Arabia, denouncing the muted response from international organizations and the so-called advocates of human rights.
In a statement on Monday, Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati condemned Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 oppressed and Muslims people, including Shiite adolescents.
“Such a brazen massacre lays bare the true face of the Saudi statesmen,” he stated, adding that “he horrific crime will go down in history.”
Velayati further described the mass execution as a proof of the fake support for human rights voiced by those who ordered and perpetrated the crime.
In parallel, he denounced the silence of the international organizations and the so-called human rights institutions on the Saudi mass execution and the other crimes against the regional Muslim nations, such as in Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Velayati called for Muslim unity against such inhumane measures.
Comments
- Related News