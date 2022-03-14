Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

The Saudi regime committed a nasty crime against dozens of the oppressed people of the Arabian Peninsula who are detained in its shadowy prisons, where they have been subject to the most heinous types of torture and maltreatment.

This terrorist regime has committed yet another crime that is added to its criminal record full of killing, execution, and shedding the blood of the innocent people, stretching from Yemen to Iraq, Syria and all the Arab and Muslim countries, among them is Lebanon that is commemorating the anniversary of the horrible Bir Abed Massacre, which left dozens martyred and injured.

This criminal regime’s killing and execution of this group of the young believers from the Arabian Peninsula and Yemen, as well as some other countries without trials or with mock trials, represent a massive field execution that exposes the reality of the regime that practices the ugliest forms of religious and sectarian discrimination against its people who are demanding the simplest rights for a dignified living.

This terrorist regime, which hides behind Islam and claims to be the servant of the Two Holy Sites [Haramayn Sharifain], serves the Zionist enemy and the normalization with it. It is doubtless that such treacherous acts by the Gulf emirates wouldn’t have been done without the Saudi support and consent.

As Hezbollah strongly condemns this heinous and nasty crime, it calls on religious leaders and clerics, humanitarian and international organizations, cultural and intellectual bodies, political parties and syndicates, people, the free and honorable individuals, and the residue of the conscience of this international community, that is biased to the criminal, to condemn this terrorist and killer regime, and denounce its brutal crime. Hezbollah also calls on free media outlets in the entire world not to remain silent towards this horrible massacre, and to expose its perpetrators in front of the public opinion.

We pray for the mercy and pleasure of the honorable martyrs, as {what is with Allah is far better and more lasting}, and we extend the warmest condolences and the heartiest sympathy with their honorable and patient families. And to the murderers we say {do not think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do.}