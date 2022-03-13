- Home
Imam Khamenei’s Message to Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe
By Khamenei.ir
In a message to the 56th gathering of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need to understand the various fronts, adopt a correct stance and prepare for playing one’s part in the global developments to the best interests of the camp of truth.
His message is as follows:
In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful
Dear students,
The current political and military events form part of the historic turn in the world that had been predicted. The outstanding, prominent intellectuals of our great nation have special responsibilities at this stage. An understanding of the fronts and adopting a correct stance are their short-term responsibilities. And preparing to play one’s part in global developments to the advantage of the camp of truth is their longer-term responsibility.
You dear youth can shine brightly in both areas and boost the hope in the Associations whose name is decorated with the blessed name of Islam.
I ask God, the Almighty and Wise, to bestow increasing success on you.
Sayyid Ali Khamenei
March 11, 2022
