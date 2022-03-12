‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces have suppressed several protests staged by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to condemn the Tel Aviv regime’s policies.

The province of Nablus saw new anti-settlement protests on Friday, but they were once again met with force.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that three Palestinians, including a child, had been hit with rubber bullets during confrontations with the Zionist occupation forces on Sobeih Mountain in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

Since May, Beita has seen intensified confrontations between ‘Israeli’ forces and Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost that has been established on Sobeih Mountain by settlers under the protection of the Zionist occupation forces.

Five Palestinian also suffered from breathing difficulties in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on Friday due to inhaling tear gas fired by ‘Israeli’ forces.

In the city of al-Khalil, a journalist was among tens of Palestinians who were injured during clashes with ‘Israeli’ troops on Friday.

The WAFA news agency said that ‘Israeli’ troops used rubber bullets and tear gas against Palestinians in Bab al-Zawiya in central al-Khalil, leaving dozens of them injured.

Also on Friday, scores of people suffered from breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas used by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces against people taking part in a weekly anti-settlement rally in the village of Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya.

Murad Shteiwi, a media spokesman in the Qalqilya region, said the protest was also staged to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in ‘Israeli’ occupation jails and to express their support for residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the occupied East al-Quds.