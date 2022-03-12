No Script

Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Injures Police Officer in Marseille, France

By Staff, Agencies

Officers of the French municipal police were attacked on Saturday by a knife-wielding man, BFM TV has reported. Reports by the AFP news agency suggest that the suspect was killed by law enforcement. Some reports, however, suggest that the attacker is alive, but in critical condition, and receiving medical assistance at the moment.

One of the officers was injured in the stabbing attack and a large police and rescue force was deployed at the site of the incident. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan has also gone to the site of the attack.

So far, there has been no official information about the identity of the assailant or anything to shed light on the causes behind the incident.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed his support for the officers, noting that to his knowledge, the perpetrator was a French national and not known to the police, as he had no criminal record.

The mayor of Marseille also welcomed the "very courageous actions" by law enforcement.

