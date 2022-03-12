Dozens of Yemeni Children Killed, Maimed In Two Months - UNICEF

By Staff, Agencies

At least 47 children were “killed or maimed” in Yemen’s war in January and February following a surge in violence, the United Nations children’s fund [UNICEF] said on Saturday.

Children are the “first and most to suffer,” UNICEF said, adding that at least 10,000 minors have been killed or injured since 2015, when the Saudi-led military alliance launched air raids in the Middle East’s poorest country.

“Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen,” Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Yemen, said in a statement.

“Since the conflict escalated in Yemen nearly seven years ago, the UN verified that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured. The actual number is likely much higher.”

“Violence, misery and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions of children and families,” Duamelle said.

“It is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached for people and their children to finally live in the peace they so well deserve.”

More than 2,500 schools are unusable, according to UNICEF.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.