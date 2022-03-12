No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

MoD: Russian Forces Destroy 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

MoD: Russian Forces Destroy 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
folder_openRussia access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. General Igor Konashenkov stated on Friday that Russian troops have eliminated almost 3,500 military objects during the special op in Ukraine.

"In total, 3,491 objects belonging to Ukrainian military infrastructure were disabled during the operation. Destroyed: 123 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,127 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 115 multiple launch rocket systems, 423 field artillery guns and mortars, 934 units of special military vehicles", he said.

He noted that the Russian military continues to advance, adding that over the past day troops downed 5 drones and one Tochka-U missile.At the same time, the people's militias of the DPR and LPR are also reclaiming settlements in a counteroffensive, the spokesman added.

The special operation was launched on 24 February, with Russian forces using precision weapons to eliminate Ukrainian military infrastructure. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op was started to protect the people of Donbass, who have been suffering from a military campaign waged by Kiev, and noted, that the goal of the operation is the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

Russia ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
MoD: Russian Forces Destroy 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

MoD: Russian Forces Destroy 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

8 hours ago
Instagram Responds to Pending Ban in Russia

Instagram Responds to Pending Ban in Russia

10 hours ago
Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR

Putin Agrees on Sending Volunteers to Ukraine: Seized Western Weapons Must Be Transferred to DPR, LPR

one day ago
Putin Introduces External Management: We’ll Emerge Stronger despite West’s Illegitimate Sanctions

Putin Introduces External Management: We’ll Emerge Stronger despite West’s Illegitimate Sanctions

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 12-03-2022 Hour: 02:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot