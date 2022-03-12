Iran Reserves Right to Self-defense against ‘Israeli’ Terrorism - Envoy

By Staff, Agencies

Following the martyrdom of two Iranian advisors at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in Syria, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic considers itself rightful to defend itself and its interests against the Zionist regime’s acts of terrorism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to respond to such criminal act whenever it deems appropriate,” the mission wrote in letters to the UN secretary general and the world body’s Security Council on Thursday.

Iran “recognizes that the ‘Israeli’ regime is fully responsible for all the consequences of these criminal acts, and seriously warns the regime about taking further adventuristic and malevolent measures,” the letter read.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] named the two martyrs as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad, saying they were martyred in a missile attack by the ‘Israeli’ regime on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRG's Public Relations Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Later, the spokesman of the IRG said the ‘Israeli’ regime would be dealt with decisively for the killing the advisors. “The Zionist enemy knows that it will not benefit from such crimes and will receive decisive responses,” Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Wednesday.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of the Arab country with the aim of helping it get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the Syrian government since 2011. Back in 2017, Iran’s advisory assistance helped Syria defeat Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group].

The letter, meanwhile, reminded that “the Iranian advisory forces are present in Syria at the Syrian government's official request and invitation to provide advisory services to assist the Syrian military forces to combat terrorism, specifically the terrorist group Daesh.”

The Tel Aviv regime, however, has been a key supporter of the terrorist groups and has targeted the positions of Iran’s military advisors as well as those of the Syrian army and resistance groups that have been fighting the terrorists.