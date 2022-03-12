- Home
Iran-IAEA Ties Technical, Unaffected by Politics - AEOI Chief
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] highlighted the technical and professional nature of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], stressing that Tehran would not allow political issues to influence the interaction.
Speaking to reporters in Iran’s southwestern city of Khorramshahr, Mohammad Eslami described the recent visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran as part of mutual interaction between Iran and the UN nuclear agency.
“We move ahead in accordance with the regulations of professional relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” he added.
Highlighting the technical and professional cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, Eslami said, “Political influence, contacts and effects cannot divert our relations from the framework of the IAEA’s rules and regulations.”
He also underlined that Iran will never allow the enemies to level accusations against Tehran under the influence of the Zionists.
During Grossi’s last week trip to Tehran, Iran and the IAEA agreed on a roadmap to resolve all outstanding issues that would help secure the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].
