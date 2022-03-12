Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Why Not To Rely on US, Western Support?

By Mohammad Youssef

Another week has passed since the eruption of Ukrainian-Russian crisis, and the military escalation is mounting.

Russia is exercising gradual military pressure accompanied with political talks between the two countries. Meanwhile, the Western countries pushed by the United States are applying very stern and forceful sanctions of all kinds against Moscow.

No indication so far that the war is close to an end. Contrary to this, there are several factors that indicate this will be a long open-ended crisis that will surely cause a major change in the geopolitics of Europe and the world. A new world order is in the making nowadays from the Ukrainian gate. It will definitely bring a lot of dramatic repercussions and score of consequences to the world political and economic scene.

Russia has made it very clear, it will continue its military campaign until Kiev surrenders to the Russian conditions and respects what Moscow calls its strategic interests, namely, to officially agree not to be part of the NATO, and to accept and recognize the independence of Donbass region with its two nascent republics.

Supported and pushed by Washington, Kiev has done everything to provoke Russia and threaten its national security.

The Ukrainian authorities unleashed an unprecedented fierce campaign against the Russians who live under its reign, and subjugated them to all kinds of repression, persecution and humiliation.

Russia as superpower found itself in a very tough position after it was threatened in its strategic interests and insulted in its national pride; something that the Russian bear cannot swallow or ignore.

The Russian military campaign has been going as Moscow planned and it has succeeded in surrounding the Ukrainian forces and taking control of central cities in different parts of the country.

Moscow could have easily captured Kiev, but it is giving opportunity for political negotiations pinning hopes to reach a settlement whereas the Ukrainian authorities might accept its conditions.

Watching carefully how much resolve and determination is being revealed by the Russian forces in the battlefield, and more importantly the firmness of the political leadership.

The European and Western world generally are preparing themselves for a devastating defeat as they see the progress of the Russian troops in different parts of Ukraine.

Apparently, they are planning for a long war of attrition against Moscow. They are also preparing for an exiled government to run the affairs from abroad.

Another important issue which is very gross, vulgar, and discriminatory has surfaced during this crisis that is the fanatic chauvinist trend of the Ukrainian rather European policies against everything that is Russian.

The current European conduct is scandalous if compared to the human rights and humane policies they have always boasted and preached.

In this sense Europe has applied a double standard and hypocrite policies that is reminiscent of all the Nazi practices during the World War II.

If any lesson is to be taken by all countries from this war, it would be a very simple and crystal clear one. Do not rely on any American and Western support. The maximum thing you would earn is a little of significant remote help and a lot of prayers that God definitely will not respond to.