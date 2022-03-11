Palestinian Prisoner’s Club to Al-Ahed: Prisons Revolution Non-stopping

By Mostafa Awada

After 33 days of escalatory steps by the Palestinian detainees, the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s prisons administration announced cancelling its measures related to the electronic gates and doubled inspection in ‘Nafha’ Prison.

In this context, the Head of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club told al-Ahed News that prisoners in ‘Nafha’ returned to their previous lifestyle.

Qaddoura Fares added that the ‘Prisons’ revolution’ will continue until all measures related to isolating the old detainees and transferring them from their sections every now and then come to an end.

The Club emphasized on Thursday evening that a deal was made regarding the demands of the ‘Nafha’ Prison detainees, in which the prison’s administration backtracked its measures related to the electronic gates and the doubled inspection.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club noted that the agreement was made after a dialogue session that was held on Thursday, stressing that everything depends on the implementation of the deal.

The prisoners will stay ready for an open-ended strike on March 25th until all other demands are met, it also mentioned.

It is worth noting that the ‘Nafha’ Prison issue was one of the main demands of the Supreme Committee for the Detainees’ National Emergencies, in which the prisons’ administration had refused earlier to backtrack its measures, keeping the matter unsettled until the detainees announced on Thursday evening that they have reached an agreement.

‘Nafha’ Prison detainees have been recently subjected to systematic and escalating oppression ever since they started their struggle some 33 days earlier.

Among the many steps in their struggle were shutting the sections, rejecting the so-called ‘security inspection’, disobedience, and revolting against the occupation’s prisons’ laws.