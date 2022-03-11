Iran Has Upper Hand against Enemy in Battlefield – IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said Iran has the upper hand against enemies, adding that today’s grandeur of Islamic Iran is the result of obedience to leadership, unity and amity of people.

Major General Salami made the remarks in a ceremony held on the occasion of auspicious birth anniversary of the third Shia Imam Hussein [AS], which marks the National Day of Guards, on Thursday during which he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has become so powerful and strong on international stage which is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy in the battlefield.

“Resistance” is the only way to dignity and prosperity of Islamic Iran, he said, adding, “Today, we have a superior hand over enemies. Our glorious achievements are the result of following the sublime recommendations of leadership and unity, amity and empathy of the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami pointed to the eight years of Scared Defense [the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran between 1980 and 1988] and said that epic-making of combatants during these years will go down in all-time history of the Islamic Revolution.

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the centerpiece of all dangers and threats of enemies, he said, adding, “Armed Forces of the country are strictly monitoring events taking place across the globe in a way that enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the image of country and have resorted to imposition of tough economic sanctions, military intimidation, psychological operation and intelligence warfare, etc.”

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, all malicious plots and conspiracies of enemies have been foiled under the wise leadership of Islamic Revolution and unity and amity of people, the IRG chief added.