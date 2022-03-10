Imam Khamenei: Iran Will Not Forgo Regional Presence, Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will not give up on its regional presence and peaceful nuclear program as two factors that contribute to the country’s national power.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday with Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Imam Khamenei said, “It is vital for any country to have national power.”

Any nation seeking independence and resistance against the will of others needs to “stand strong, otherwise it will be fearful, weak, humiliated and constantly worried about the foreigners’ greedy eyes,” His Eminence underlined.

Imam Khamenei described national power as a “compound issue” and an “intertwined network” comprised of multiple factors.

His Eminence also said among the “pillars of national power are security and defense power, economy, public welfare and easy livelihood, the power of politicking and bargaining to fulfill national interests at the regional and global front, and culture and lifestyle, among other things.”

“None of these arms of national power should be cut off in favor of one pillar and the other,” Imam Khamenei underscored.

“Regional presence gives us more strategic depth and national strength. Why should we give it up? Scientific nuclear advance has to do with the country’s needs in the near future and, if we do away with [the nuclear program], who will we have to ask for [nuclear knowhow to meet our demands]? Imam Khamenei asked.

It is a big mistake to retreat in the face of America or any other power for securing protection against sanctions, which deals a blow to political power, His Eminence also noted.