Concerned Nigerians Call for Release of Sheikh Zakzaky’s Passport

By Press TV

Nigerians under the umbrella of the Concerned Abuja indigenous said the Nigerian Government’s refusal to release the travel documents of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat is part of the unjustifiable oppression of the Islamic cleric and his wife.

The group said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has been brutalized in Zaria in December 2015 resulting in the murder of his six sons and thousands of his followers.

They said the Islamic cleric has remained resolute and law abiding, so there is need for the court to resolve the issue of his travel documents immediately.

The Abuja Concerned Indigenous said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat have dangerous levels of lead and cadmium in their blood and needed to be hospitalized. They said delaying the medical trip of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat is an infringement on their rights.

A Kaduna High Court has freed Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat since July 28 2021. The Islamic cleric had dragged the Nigerian government to court over its refusal to release their passports to go for medical treatment abroad.