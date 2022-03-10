No Script

US House Approves $1b Iron Dome Emergency Aid to ‘Israel’

US House Approves $1b Iron Dome Emergency Aid to 'Israel'
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a massive $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package to fund the federal government for the full fiscal year, including several key details related to the ‘Israeli’ entity.

Perhaps most notably, the 2,741-page bill covers $1 billion in emergency funding for the Iron Dome missile system.

The House overwhelmingly approved Iron Dome funding in September as a standalone measure following a brief uproar about including it in a stopgap funding measure, though the fraught House debate marked a new level of scrutiny among progressive Democrats concerning US military assistance to the Zionist regime and room for debate within the Democratic Party on the US-‘Israel’ relationship.

Despite its overwhelming support in the House as a standalone bill, the Iron Dome funding has remained stagnant in the Senate since October due to Republican Sen. Rand Paul blocking it from being fast-tracked through the Senate via unanimous consent.

Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked "‘Israel's’ friends" in the House of Representatives on Thursday and especially President Joe Biden for securing the aid package.  

The bill also covers the $3.3 billion in ‘security’ assistance and $500 million in missile-‘defense’ partnerships, previously agreed upon as part of the 2015 memorandum of understanding between the US and the ‘Israeli’ entity.

The MOU, which resulted after months of fierce negotiations between the Obama administration and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, covers a 10-year period and $38 billion in military aid to the Tel Aviv regime.

