Sayyed Nasrallah: World Silent to Wars Waged by US, “Israel”
March 8, 2022
starAdd to favorites
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In a televised speech on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 commemorating the Day of the Wounded, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah slammed the international silence to the atrocities committed by the United States as it backed and waged wars in the region and elsewhere.
