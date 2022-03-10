No Script

US Desire For Quick Accord Shows It Has No Will For Strong Deal – Iran’s Shamkhani

US Desire For Quick Accord Shows It Has No Will For Strong Deal – Iran’s Shamkhani
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani referred to Washington's desire for a quick nuclear agreement as an indication of its lack of will for a strong nuclear deal.

“US approach to Iran's principled demands, coupled with its unreasonable offers and unjustified pressure to hastily reach an agreement, show that US isn't interested in a strong deal that would satisfy both parties,” he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

“Absent US political decision, the talks get knottier by the hour,” Shamkhani added.

Iran JCPOA UnitedStates AliShamkhani

