US Desire For Quick Accord Shows It Has No Will For Strong Deal – Iran’s Shamkhani
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani referred to Washington's desire for a quick nuclear agreement as an indication of its lack of will for a strong nuclear deal.
“US approach to Iran's principled demands, coupled with its unreasonable offers and unjustified pressure to hastily reach an agreement, show that US isn't interested in a strong deal that would satisfy both parties,” he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
“Absent US political decision, the talks get knottier by the hour,” Shamkhani added.
