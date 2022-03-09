Hackers Leak Private Information of ‘Israeli’ Air Force Pilots on Darknet

By Staff, Agencies

Personal details of around 30,000 Zionist air force crew members, both past and present, have been leaked on the darknet by a hacker group named Leak the Analyst.

According to ‘Israeli’ cybersecurity company Varonis, the list also includes past and present members of the Zionist occupation regime’s air force. The list details names, roles, and ID numbers, as well as residence and email addresses.

According to Varonis, the list could well have been created as a means of marketing by service providers for civil aviation professionals as it mainly refers to the civilian roles of those included on it. However, cross-checking the information on the list with that on social networks like LinkedIn showed that some of the names are in fact ‘Israeli’ air force pilots.

According to Lior Chen, Director of Cybersecurity at Varonis, the hackers may not have been aware of the quality of the list they acquired as they uploaded it to the darknet without any protections or ransom demands.