Herzog Heads to Turkey for Rapprochement with Erdogan

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s President Isaac Herzog is set to travel to Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, marking a rapprochement between the Tel Aviv regime and Turkey after more than a decade of heightened tensions.

The official visit comes at Erdogan’s invitation and is the first by a Zionist leader since 2008 and a president since 2007.

Herzog and Erdogan are expected to discuss the expansion of ‘Israel’-Turkey relations.

whatshot