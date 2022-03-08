- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
IRG Vows to Avenge Martyrdom of Its Forces by “Israel”
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Press TV
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] vows to avenge the martyrdom of two of its forces at the hands of the “Israeli” apartheid regime during a recent attack on the countryside of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRG's Public Relations Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
It named the two victims as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad, who were martyred following a missile attack by the “Israeli” entity on the outskirts of Damascus a day earlier.
Comments
- Related News