IRG Vows to Avenge Martyrdom of Its Forces by “Israel”

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Press TV

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] vows to avenge the martyrdom of two of its forces at the hands of the “Israeli” apartheid regime during a recent attack on the countryside of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRG's Public Relations Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

It named the two victims as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad, who were martyred following a missile attack by the “Israeli” entity on the outskirts of Damascus a day earlier.

Iran Syria IRG

