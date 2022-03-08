No Script

Bagheri Kani to leave Tehran for Vienna Wednesday

folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, IRNA

Iran’s top negotiator, who returned to Tehran early this morning to continue consultations, will return to Vienna on Wednesday morning to continue negotiations.

Expert meetings and informal talks have continued in Vienna today as well.

The talks to lift the anti-Iran sanctions began on December 27, 2021, one of the lengthiest rounds of such talks, and have now reached a point that their success or failure merely depends on the political decisions of the western sides. If the western sides adopt decisions of which they are well aware, the few remaining issues can be resolved within the next few days and a final agreement is near at hand.

Iran vienna JCPOA

