Russia’s MoD: Russian Armed Forces Destroy Almost 2,600 Ukrainian Military Facilities

folder_openEurope... access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

As Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, the Russian Ministry of Defense has released new figures about the damage inflicted upon Ukraine's military capability.

As Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian MoD, told media on Tuesday, Russian armed forces have destroyed 2581 military targets in Ukraine since the launch of the military operation on 24 February.

He also stated that 897 Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles, 95 multiple launch rocket systems, 336 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 662 special military vehicles and 84 UAVs have been destroyed by Russian forces.

On Tuesday, Russian combat aircraft have destroyed 32 military targets in Ukraine, including four control facilities, three radar stations, two fuel dumps and 23 "areas of concentration of armaments and military hardware".

In February, Russia formally recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics [DPR and LPR respectively] and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian government stated that the operation's goal is to neutralize Ukraine's military capacity.

