Zelensky To NATO: You’ll Be The 2nd, Not Interested in Joining Your Alliance

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Western countries that the war will not stop in Ukraine -- and an attack on freedoms there will affect the rest of the world.

During an interview on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Monday, Zelensky again highlighted the need to secure Ukraine's airspace -- something he has urged the US and NATO to help do, to no avail.

“We cannot allow Russia to be active there only, because they're bombing us, they are shelling us, they are sending missiles, helicopters, jet fighters -- a lot of things,” Zelensky said. "We don't control our sky."

He further added that he believes US President Joe Biden "can do more" to stop the war. “I am sure he can and I would like to believe that. He is capable of doing that.”

To the NATO, Zelensky said: “Everyone thinks that we are far away from America or Canada. No, we are in this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first.

“You will come second. Because the more this beast will eat, he wants more, more, and more. The country has lost interest in joining NATO,” he announced, noting that he was ready to discuss the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, and the "DPR" and the "LPR" as independent republic.