IRG’s Aerospace Division Successfully Puts Noor-2 Satellite into Orbit

folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Division has successfully put the 'Noor-2' Satellite into orbit.

The IRG Aerospace launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed [messenger] on Tuesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

'Noor-1', the first military satellite of Iran, was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Qassed carrier in April 2020. It was placed into orbit at an altitude of 425km.

