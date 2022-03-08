- Home
Russia Warns West against Sending Weapons To Ukraine
By Staff, Agencies
Russia warned the West against supplying Ukraine with weapons and mercenaries, saying the move would lead to a "global collapse."
The Russian foreign ministry said sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will result in a "global collapse," according to Interfax news agency.
TASS quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that sending mercenaries and military equipment to Ukraine by the Western countries would cause a catastrophic development of the situation there.
In the same respect, Deputy Prime Minister of UK Dominic Raab on Sunday urged world leaders to provide Ukraine with "everything from military hardware through to cyber resilience" to support Kiev in its fight against Russia.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
The regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected pro-Moscow administration.
More than 14,000 people have been killed in the restive regions due to protracted conflict between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists.
Announcing the operation, Putin said the mission was aimed at “defending people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime.”
