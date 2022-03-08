No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Stocks Crater in Worst Day in Over A Year

US Stocks Crater in Worst Day in Over A Year
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By staff, Agencies

The Dow and S&P 500 recorded their worst days in over a year as US markets closed on Monday, while the Nasdaq finished its worst day in over a month.

The S&P 500 closed down almost 3% at 4,200.89, while the Dow dropped 2.4% to 32,813.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3.62% to 12,380.96.

As the markets took a plunge, discussions have been underway in Congress to ban US purchases of Russian oil and gas, with both Republicans and Democrats rallying behind the idea. On Monday, the White House said US President Joe Biden had not decided whether he would sign such a bill if it landed on his desk. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said in the past that sanctioning Russian oil and gas would hurt Americans faced with the rising gas prices.

Europe is already dealing with record-high oil and natural gas prices. On Monday, natural gas futures trading on TTF – a virtual trading point for natural gas in the Netherlands – set an all-time record of €345 per megawatt-hour. Global oil prices hit their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday, with Brent crude topping out at $139 per barrel before dropping to $123. US gas prices are nearing their all-time high of $4.103 per gallon later this week.

Russia UnitedStates StockMarket

Comments

  1. Related News
US Stocks Crater in Worst Day in Over A Year

US Stocks Crater in Worst Day in Over A Year

6 hours ago
US Releases Guantanamo Prisoner

US Releases Guantanamo Prisoner

7 hours ago
Iowa Shooting: Teen Dead, Two Others Wounded Outside High School

Iowa Shooting: Teen Dead, Two Others Wounded Outside High School

7 hours ago
Trump Jokes about False-flagging Russia into War with China – Media

Trump Jokes about False-flagging Russia into War with China – Media

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 08-03-2022 Hour: 05:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot