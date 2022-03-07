No Script

Some Want Elections to Be a War on Resistance, Society – Hezbollah

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff

Chief of Hezbollah’s Political Council, His Eminence Sayyed Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed commented on remarks made by head of the ‘Lebanese Forces’ party, Samir Geagea, by saying: “Since they the parliamentary elections as a battle, our society has been through several ones from which it emerged victorious. We will prove that nobody will be able to reach our weapon, resistance, or society.”

In response to labelling the parliamentary race as “a political war for liberation,” al-Sayyed asked: “From whom do you want to liberate Lebanon?!”

“Despite the harsh circumstances we are living through, nobody in our society is humiliated. Our society is targeted as is our weapon and our resistance,” the Hezbollah official said in a political gathering in the town of Nabi Chit.

He further underscored: “The US, Europe, the Gulf, and some Lebanese forces want to use the elections as a war on the resistance and the society; this is why the elections were considered as a political July War as is has the same goals; it is a targeting of our weapon, resistance, and society.”

