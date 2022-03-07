Pakistani PM to EU over Russia: Are We Your Slaves?

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia in the recently held special session of the UN General Assembly and asked if they considered Islamabad their “slave”.

"What do you think of us? Are we your slaves to do whatever you say?" Khan said while addressing a political rally. “Did you write the same letter to India?” he asked.

The members of the EU had released a joint letter on March 1 urging Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. However, Pakistan, being a traditional ally of the West, abstained from voting, even as the UNGA overwhelmingly reprimanded Russia's actions.

PM Imran Khan and his government had recently found themselves in the spotlight after his visit to Moscow in late February soon after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. Imran Khan is seen taking refuge in Russia due to a lack of interest from the US. When the world was imposing sanctions on Russia, Imran Khan signed a deal to buy gas and wheat from the country.

"We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp," Khan said, adding Pakistan would remain "neutral" and work with those trying to end the war in Ukraine.

He stated that Pakistan would not support any country in war, but would ‘take a step ahead in backing everyone yearning for peace’.

Imran Khan is miffed about the non-receipt of price from the US and Europe. US President Joe Biden hasn’t even spoken to Khan since he was sworn in as US President in 2021 and the Pakistan premier has openly expressed grief about it. At the same time, Pakistan has also failed in garnering the support of European countries against India at international forums. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who recently visited Belgium, was not even given an appointment by a top leader there.